‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ Fan Poster Pays Homage to Original ‘Spider-Man 2’

The newest set photos for Spider-Man: Far From Home have taken some fans on a trip down memory lane.

A new piece from BossLogic, which you can check out below, takes the recent photos of Michelle/MJ (Zendaya) being carried by Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and reimagines them as the Spider-Man 2 poster. You can check it out below.

While the latest set photos caught fans’ attention for a major reason – namely, the new black and red suit that Peter is wearing – the notion that MJ will be directly interacting with Spider-Man could be really interesting. As fans will remember, Spider-Man: Homecoming put an interesting twist on Peter Parker’s female relationships, in an attempt to pave new storytelling ground.

“We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained last year. “She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an “M” in Michelle and an “M” in Mary. [laughs] So we’re so clever and we thought, “Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?” And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate,” Feige revealed. “It was never a big, “Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!” There are big reveals in the movie. That’s not one of them.”

“She is not going to end as being Mary Jane Watson,” Sony exec Amy Pascal added, confirming Michelle is a character in her own right.

“She’s not Mary-Jane Watson,” Feige said before tacking on, “Is she going to date Peter? Are they going to fall in love? She seems to be intrigued with him. There’s a nice chemistry there. Who knows what will happen in the future films?”

Far From Home will see Peter and MJ taking a globetrotting class trip at some point in time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which will somehow make the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man cross paths with Mysterio. To an extent, the film is expected to serve as a palette cleanser for MCU fans, after whatever comes their way with Avengers 4.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie.” Feige explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.