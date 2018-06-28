‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gets a Heartbreaking but Hilarious Parody

There have been a wide array of reactions to the title Spider-Man: Far From Home, but this new one might be among the most macabre.

Shortly after the title was announced, BossLogic released a new teaser poster on their Twitter account, which you can check out below. The poster outright references Spider-Man’s fate at the end of Avengers: Infinity War, juxtaposing the planet of Titan with the parody title “Spider-Man: Never Coming Home.”

It’s certainly a dark take on what Spider-Man’s current status is, even as fans are pretty optimistic about how things will sort out. With Homecoming 2 being released just months after Avengers 4, those involved with the Marvel Cinematic Universe are already discussing how both films will play into each other.

“It’s a good question and it’s certainly the bigger question about audience expectation and you know too much about how Hollywood works or release schedules things like that, does it hurt your enjoyment of the movie?” Infinity War co-writer Stephen McFeely asked during a recent interview. “We can’t make movies for people who read Variety, you know what I mean?”

Far From Home is expected to see Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) traveling around the world on a summer vacation, and possibly running into new characters in the process. While details on the film are relatively slim, several reports have hinted that Jake Gyllenhaal will also play a role, portraying the iconic Marvel villain Mysterio.

But even with what we already know about Far From Home, it sounds like some things might be a little more ambiguous. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has started to try to play against fans’ presumptions, seeming to insinuate that Far From Home could maybe take place before Infinity War.

“Well, when does that movie take place?” Feige pondered in an interview earlier this week. “We know it’s the summer. I think it’s summer vacation. I think he’s going to Europe with his friends. I don’t know what summer… I mean, I do know [but you don’t].”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land into theaters on July 5, 2019.