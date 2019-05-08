Spider-Man: Far From Home Mysterio Costume Details Revealed

After the universe-shattering events of Avengers: Endgame, fans are eager to find out what Marvel Studios has planned for the future. The latest trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home teased that a new hero named Mysterio will have a major impact, revealing that he hails from an alternate version of Earth. Also, he’s got a sweet costume.

Comic fans know Mysterio as a villain in the Marvel Universe, but in the Marvel Cinematic Universe he seems to have more in common with characters like Thor and Iron Man. During ComicBook.com’s visit to the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home, we asked director Jon Watts about the influence other heroes have had on him.

Some reporters mentioned Thor, Vision, Iron Man, and Black Panther’s designs being shared, but Watts explained the key comes from that iconic fishbowl helmet.

“We tried a couple different things, but the second you take the fishbowl away, it’s not Mysterio,” Watts said. “That just sort of became one of the key visual concepts that makes him Mysterio. But in terms of how to actually execute that in a way that still looks cool, that took that some [research and development].”

But some fans might question Mysterio’s heroic nature, especially because of the source material depicting him as a villain. But Watts went back to the character’s first appearance in the ’60s in the pages of The Amazing Spider-Man #13.

“Mysterio enters the comic as a hero,” Watts explained. “So, I always took it right back to the source material and what made that character exciting initially.”

In that comic, Mysterio frames Spider-Man for robbing a museum, then portrays himself as a hero stopping a criminal. That doesn’t last long, but it did establish the villain’s manipulative tactics.

“Of the big, iconic villains, Mysterio was the one who jumped to the top,” Watts said. “Because of who he is, what he may-or-may-not be able to do, it’s really opened up a lot of possibilities for the kind of story we can tell with him. So, it was pretty clear Mysterio would make a good addition for the universe.”

We’ll see how Mysterio adapts to the new MCU and if he’ll stick to the heroic path when Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 2nd.

