Spider-Man: Far From Home Includes Many Hints of Mysterio’s Betrayal

Spider-Man: Far From Home is a wild ride and the first time seeing it in theaters was a definite highlight of the summer. But, now that the film is available on home video, fans are noticing small details that flew over the audience’s heads during the first viewing. A couple of clever Redditors highlighted a couple of the instances that the movie telegraph’s Mysterio’s betrayal before it hits midway through the film.

The villain and his henchman all appear multiple times throughout Far From Home, even before Peter is formally introduced to the new hero on the block. In the airport, Spider-Man walks right past Quinten Beck in a very comic book appropriate disguise of sunglasses and a Hawaiian shirt. One of the other main henchman appears before the fight with the water elemental. This entire layout makes you want to go back through the movie with a fine-toothed comb.

Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers penned the adventure and it should come as no surprise that these sort of moments are extremely intentional. The duo told Comicbook.com all about crafting a narrative that mimics Spider-Man’s own journey through that story. Audiences don’t become hyper-aware of all of Mysterio’s illusions until it all dawns on the hero too.

“Once we hit on the idea that we were doing a con, then we had to come up with, ‘Well, what is he trying to con Peter out of?’” McKenna said. “And that’s when we developed the idea of the EDITH system that were inhabited in these glasses. The glasses were actually the great idea of [director Jon Watts] that they would be inhabited in that sort of dark glasses, like the symbol of the crown. Also these glasses that sort of don’t fit him, but we knew that as a con artist, it would have to come down to that moment where’s actually able to cease the crown, and take these glasses from Peter, but in a way that Peter would hand them over, the classic con.”

Far From Home hits into high-gear when Quentin Beck’s scheme is revealed, and he celebrates the success with his team. “As soon as that con goes down, it’s a romance, that’s a bromance,” McKenna continued.

“He’s seducing Peter and we knew that the movie was going to pivot on that scene. The way we were writing, we came up with the idea of a bar scene, that we always liked, him taking him out after the Molten Man battle, and then everything came out, everything became revealed, it naturally grew out of all of the elements that we had built up to until that moment.”

Mysterio’s true motivation and the reveal came down to crafting a film with a three-act structure. “I would say just in terms of, structurally too,” Sommers elaborated. “Once the veil drops, and you realize things aren’t as they seem, we had to, as quickly as possible, get the audience caught up on, ‘Okay, well then who is this guy really, and what does he want really?’ And, everything with the bar scene just seemed like an economical and fun way to do that.”