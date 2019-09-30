Spider-Man: Far From Home Fan Spots Detail That Proves Mysterio Is Still Alive

A Spider-Man: Far From Home fan theorizes Mysterio’s (Jake Gyllenhaal) doctored video produced by his special effects team is enough proof the master of illusion survived his apparent death in a final battle against Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

The video, submitted to TheDailyBugle.net pundit J. Jonah Jameson (J.K. Simmons), was used to out Spider-Man’s secret identity on live television. In it, pretend superhero Mysterio claims Spider-Man committed terrorist actions and then blames his death — the result of a bullet fired by one of the many drones used to make his lifelike illusions possible — on the wallcrawler.

When asked by ComicBook.com if Mysterio survived, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal said, “You don’t know.” Director Jon Watts agreed there was a possibility Mysterio survived, admitting in a separate interview, “It’s Mysterio, so who knows? He definitely seemed dead.”

Producer Eric Carroll previously suggested Mysterio might appear in future films during a Far From Home set visit. There Carroll noted the filmmakers wanted a dynamic similar to the relationship shared by friends-turned-foes Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) in Doctor Strange.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” he said. “We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Producer Kevin Feige later revealed Spider-Man having his most protected secret exposed is a twist that will take the sequel in a “completely different” direction.

“Now people know Peter’s identity. People now think he’s a villain, Mysterio plays one last trick on him and succeeds… [so that] means everything’s different,” Feige told Fandango. “Where it goes, we’ll see. But it’s exciting that it once again sets us up for a Peter Parker story that has never been done before on film.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is available to own on 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray on October 1.