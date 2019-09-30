Ned Was Originally a Part of Spider-Man: Far From Home Mid-Credits Scene

Both the mid-credits and post-credits scenes in Spider-Man: Far From Home brought the house down when the film was released in theaters earlier this year. One saw the return of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson in order to expose Spider-Man’s true identity to the rest of the world, while the other revealed that Nick Fury and Maria Hill were actually Skrulls through the entire movie, while the real Nick Fury has been in space setting up something brand new. These scenes were each important in their own right, and as it turns out, one of them was originally supposed to include another character.

The mid-credits scene is the one that featured J. Jonah Jameson. who helped break the news of Peter Parker’s big secret alongside a video from a dying Mysterio. Standing in the street with MJ, Peter saw his identity on the big screen along with the rest of the crowd in New York City and reacted accordingly. In the original cut of this scene, his best friend Ned also had some strong reactions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While speaking with ScreenRant about the Far From Home Blu-ray release, Jacob Batalon revealed that he had initially filmed scenes for that jaw-dropping mid-credits sequence, but that they were cut from the final version of the movie.

“I filmed reactions to it,” Batalon said of the Peter Parker reveal moment. “I remember doing a bunch of screams as Ned, just like yelling and in shock noises, like gasping and crying.”

For the longest time, Ned was the only person who knew about Peter’s big secret, save for the members of the Avengers and Happy Hogan. That changed a bit throughout Far From Home, as MJ discovered the secret while on the class trip to Europe. Of course, then the whole world was told of Peter’s identity by the time it was all said and done.

Ned’s inclusion in the scene wouldn’t have really changed a lot about it, but it would’ve made for a nice reminder of how much those closest to Peter would be affected by the news.

Do you think Ned should’ve been included in the Spider-Man: Far From Home mid-credits scene? Let us know in the comments!