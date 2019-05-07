New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Has Fans Freaking Out

It looks like fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe cannot catch a break. Not only did the recently released Avengers: Endgame drown netizens with emotions, but the franchise plans to continue dousing fans into the summer with Spider-Man: Far From Home.

After all, the movie’s latest trailer has gone live, and it has got the Internet riled up in the best (and most emotional) of ways.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Earlier today, a spoiler-filled trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home went live, and it broke down some major information about the sequel. Not only did Tom Holland show up beforehand to warn fans of its spoiler-friendly footage, but it hit hard with a sad scene.

Peter Parker is still mourning the loss of Tony Stark after Iron Man gave his life in Avengers: Endgame to stop Thanos. The hero is not sure how to move on, but he hopes a European vacation will help ease his mind as his classmates prepare to travel with him. However, it seems things go south when Nick Fury shows up to recruit Spider-Man for a job, and he does so alongside a man named Quentin Beck, a character who comic book readers know better as Mysterio.

The lengthy trailer features plenty of emotional callbacks to Avengers: Endgame with its focus on Iron Man. With the superhero gone, the world is in need of another protector, but Peter finds himself to be a friendly neighborhood kind of hero. However, Fury tells Peter it is time to step up if he wants to do Iron Man justice, leaving fans equally proud and moved by Spider-Man’s desire to do right by Stark. And, as you can see in the slides below, netizens have taken to social media to praise Peter and promise revenge on any villain who tries to upset Queen’s resident hero.

So, what did you make of this long-awaited trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we share our Detective Pikachu review, talk MCU Phase 4, Marvel’s new Hulu shows, and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

The Truth?

If there’s anything that years of Spider-Man comics tells us, it’s that when a man in a fishbowl suit shows up and says things like “I AM FROM ANOTHER EARTH, LOOK AT MY MAGIC,” that he is, in fact, not telling the truth. — Spencer Perry (@TheSpencerPerry) May 6, 2019

Screaming Forever

*marvel drops the ffh trailer*



literally seconds into the trailer: “everywhere i go, i see his face. i miss him”



me: #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/hjjm6Ibx6Z — 𝑒𝓂 ४ ‎‎✪ ꘩ ᗢ || saw endgame (@highkeybucky) May 6, 2019

We Stan Already

#SpiderManFarFromHome



“bitch please you’ve been to space”



this movie isn’t even out yet but it’s already so iconic pic.twitter.com/YCKpY0ykqe — gaby 🕸 ENDGAME !!! (@spjdeyhollands) May 6, 2019

Inheritance, Too Emotional

Break Our Hearts

#SpiderManFarFromHome



“everywhere i go. i see his face. i just really miss him”



“i don’t think tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know you were gonna be here after he was gone” pic.twitter.com/wh6DZQnn4i — gaby 🕸 ENDGAME !!! (@spjdeyhollands) May 6, 2019

Looking On Point

“I MEAN ITS KINDA OBVIOUS” MJ LOOKS SO GOOD I LOVE HER SHE KNOWS #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/rXecbN4KWZ — ✨Maria| SAW ENDGAME✨ (@quacksonqueen) May 6, 2019

Level Up

this looks so amazing. peter is gonna do THAT #spidermanfarfromhome pic.twitter.com/FJckS2SF6g — i ‎⎊ | endgame spoilers (@starkanddanvers) May 6, 2019

Welcome Back, Nick

Ghosting Fury!?

HE LITERALLY PLACED FURY ON VOICEMAIL.

LMAO, LIKE FATHER LIKE SON.

TONY TAUGHT PETER WELL. #SpiderManFarFromHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/gfgHtJaZ9P — ⎊ izzy died at endgame ⎊ (@PepperonyyPotts) May 6, 2019

Never Ready TBH