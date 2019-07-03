Spider-Man: Far From Home Explains Why Peter Parker and Nick Fury Didn’t Meet in Avengers: Endgame

Earlier this year, the events of Avengers: Endgame created catastrophic changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably the deaths of Iron Man and Black Widow. Steve Rogers may have survived the encounter with Thanos, but he opted to travel back in time to live out his days with Peggy Carter, creating a major void in the world of superheroes going forward. In trailers for Spider-Man: Far From Home, audiences have seen that Nick Fury is counting on Spider-Man to step up and become the hero Iron Man believed he could be, with the film including a hilarious explanation for why Fury didn’t approach Peter Parker earlier about helping defend the planet.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Spider-Man: Far From Home

Early on in the film, Happy Hogan approaches Peter to let him know that Fury aims to contact him, yet Peter’s focus on his upcoming trip to Europe sees him giving the spy the cold shoulder. Fury ultimately catches up to the Wall-Crawler while he’s on his school trip to Europe, though the secrecy of the encounter requires Fury to tranquilize Ned for the conversation.

Understandably, Parker is a little startled by Fury’s drastic measures, with Fury explaining that, while he did see him at the funeral for their fallen comrades, he didn’t think it was the opportune time to approach him about future world-saving efforts.

Fury joked, “I saw you at the funeral, but I didn’t think that was a good time to exchange numbers.”

While some of these details were hinted at in the film’s marketing campaign, the scene plays out hilariously, with Samuel L. Jackson perfectly delivering Fury’s sarcasm as Tom Holland’s Parker reacts with the right blend of amazement and intimidation. Fury and Spider-Man might not seem like the most obvious pairing in the MCU, but their chemistry in Far From Home makes for an exciting adventure.

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury,” director Jon Watts explained during a Far From Home set visit. “I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel — I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf—ker,’ you know? Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.

