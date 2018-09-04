New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Set Video Reveals Return of Nick Fury, Maria Hill

Peter Parker definitely ended up in a bad spot during the final moments of Avengers: Infinity War, but Spider-Man isn’t down for the count. The hero is slated to get another solo flick next year, and it seems a new set video is out showcasing the return of two favorite characters.

So, if you’re ready to see Nick Fury and Maria Hill back in one piece, you’re wish has been granted.

Over on Reddit, a user by the name Uhtred 101 shared a reel taken at the set of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film is currently shooting over in the UK, and the video shows Nick reunited with Maria.

This new SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME set video from London gives us our first look at @SamuelLJackson‘s Nick Fury alongside @CobieSmulders‘ Maria Hill in the movie! (via Reddit user Uhtred101) pic.twitter.com/w4GJYtvWDA — MCU News & Tweets (@MCU_Tweets) September 4, 2018

As you can see above, the clip is a short one, and it doesn’t contain any spoilers for Spider-Man: Far From Home… well, that anyone can tell. The clip shows Colbie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson getting in position for the shot, and their gig here was a simple one. At one point, Maria is seen looking at some device taken from her pocket, and the pair begin walking forward while Nick looks rather frustrated.

So far, there is no word on what the shot is about, but fans did learn Jackson was in the UK to film for Spider-Man this week. On Monday, fans got a behind-the-scenes look at Jackson’s arrival when he posted a photo from his makeup trailer.

“Back in the box,” the actor captioned his photo showing off Nick’s packaged facial hair. “Let the games begin.”

Of course, this isn’t the first set video to surface from the Spider-Man set. Earlier this summer, a reel hit the Internet showing Tom Holland filming at an airport as Peter Parker. The quiet shot simply shows the actor trudging through the set, so fans are beginning to wonder whether Spider-Man will become a global traveler in the film… or if he’s there to pick up his ex-SHIELD babysitters.

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.