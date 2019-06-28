Spider-Man: Far From Home is Officially Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

Spider-Man: Far From Home had its world premiere on Wednesday, which means the film is officially up on Rotten Tomatoes. Currently, the movie stands at an impressive 90% with 111 reviews. That means the film is now “Certified Fresh” on the review site, making it the 21st out of 23 Marvel Cinematic Universe films to earn the badge of honor. The only two Marvel movies who didn’t make Certified Fresh status were The Incredible Hulk and Thor: The Dark World. Here are some notable reviews from the website:

“A bouncy addition to a bulging franchise, with just enough fringe zaniness to help it stand out from the pack,” David Sims of The Atlantic wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It would be easy for the sequel to feel like a letdown after the epic Avengers: Endgame, but Spider-Man: Far From Home is constantly funny, surprising and thrilling,” Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy reported.

“A spectacularly fun solo story that validates Holland’s Peter Parker as the greatest Spider-Man ever. What a time it is to be a Spider-Man fan,” Rendy Jones of Rendy Reviews added.

As of now, Spider-Man: Far From Home is tied for third highest rated Spider-Man film on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the winner with a 97% with Spider-Man: Homecoming coming in second at 92%. Spider-Man (2002) also has a 90% rating on the site whereas Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an 83%, and Spider-Man 3 (2007) a 63%. To round out the numbers, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 have a 72% and 51%, respectively.

The movie is also currently tied with Captain America: The Winter Soldier as the 9th highest rated movie in the MCU. They’re only topped by Black Panther (97%), Avengers: Endgame (94%), Iron Man (93%), The Avengers (92%), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%), Thor: Ragnarok (92%), Guardians of the Galaxy (91%), and Captain America: Civil War (91%).

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and features Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters everywhere on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is once again playing in theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.