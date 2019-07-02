Spider-Man: Far From Home Viewers Are Losing Their Minds Over Post-Credits Scenes

For nearly a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a habit of including scenes and teasers both during and after the credits of each film. From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, every MCU film since 2008 has included these important scenes. That is, until Avengers: Endgame arrived earlier this year, bucking the post-credits trend in favor of an emotional bookend. Fortunately, the post-credits scenes have returned in a major way this week, with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With midnight screenings and early morning matinees already under its belt, Far From Home has delivered more post-credits scenes for the Marvel faithful to enjoy. Those who have seen the movie are already flooding Twitter with reactions to the two credits sequences, calling them absolutely mind-blowing.

We won’t spoil what the scenes are, and chose not to include tweets that spoiled them either. These scenes are best enjoyed without knowing what’s about to happen going in. That said, it is pretty awesome to see just how positively people are reacting to these exciting sequences.

Check out what Marvel fans are saying about the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scenes below!

Absolutely Bonkers

Also wow, knowing a bit about that mid-credits scene going in did not stop it from being absolutely bonkers. I’m so excited about where things could go next.#SpiderManFarFromHome — Jenna Anderson (@heyitsjennalynn) July 2, 2019

AAAHHHHH!!!

NON-SPOILER info re: “Spider-Man: Far From Home”: There is a mid-credits scene AND a post-credits scene. My review of the mid-credits scene: “AAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHH!!!! 🤓🤓🤓😀😀😀🤘🤘🤘” — Luke Ski – Storyboard Artist (@thegreatlukeski) July 2, 2019

YO!

Yoooooooo that #SpiderManFarFromeHome midcredits scene (and that end credits too) — John Machacon (@MachaJohn) July 2, 2019

Blow Your Mind

not a fan of spider-man comics, but i love mcu movies; far from home was awesome! esp in IMAX 3D stunning visual effects in ur face! love the humor, so witty haha!



ps: there’s one mid n one end credits scene. these are impt teasers that’ll blow ur mind! 😆



pps: tony stark ❤️ — orangebearies (@thebluebearies) July 1, 2019

What Even…

Had Me Like

The end credits scene had me like #SpiderManFarFromeHome pic.twitter.com/dw69WcB1TA — Nia Lord of Thunder (@NiACeas) July 2, 2019

Cliffhangers

Me realizing how long I have to wait for another Spider-Man movie after those cliffhangers: #SpiderManFarFromeHome pic.twitter.com/jIwPf6WLE1 — Ashley Aguilar (@AshleyA_94) July 2, 2019

Something Amazing

#SpiderManFarFromeHome was spot on! Jake Gyllenhaal played such a good role in #Mysterio Stay for the two credits scenes, both are worth it. They’re setting up something big. Can’t say more without spoiling. 😅 AMAZING!!!!!!! — Gerardo Cano (@TheBoyDubs) July 2, 2019

Perfectly Amazing

#SpiderManFarFromeHome is just perfectly amazing. Such a good pace and story. Funny and fun like the previous one. It’s a great combination of Homecoming and the first Iron Man film. It’s also given us one of the coolest scenes that Mysterio fans would be looking for — Kieran James Cleaves (@kieran_keek) July 2, 2019

Another Grand Slam

Marvel somehow followed Endgame with another 11/10 grand slam. #SpiderManFarFromeHome is fantastic — Davis Ender (@DavisEnder) July 2, 2019

Standing Ovation