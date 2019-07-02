Marvel

Spider-Man: Far From Home Viewers Are Losing Their Minds Over Post-Credits Scenes

For nearly a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has made a habit of including scenes and teasers both during and after the credits of each film. From Iron Man to Captain Marvel, every MCU film since 2008 has included these important scenes. That is, until Avengers: Endgame arrived earlier this year, bucking the post-credits trend in favor of an emotional bookend. Fortunately, the post-credits scenes have returned in a major way this week, with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

With midnight screenings and early morning matinees already under its belt, Far From Home has delivered more post-credits scenes for the Marvel faithful to enjoy. Those who have seen the movie are already flooding Twitter with reactions to the two credits sequences, calling them absolutely mind-blowing.

We won’t spoil what the scenes are, and chose not to include tweets that spoiled them either. These scenes are best enjoyed without knowing what’s about to happen going in. That said, it is pretty awesome to see just how positively people are reacting to these exciting sequences.

Check out what Marvel fans are saying about the Spider-Man: Far From Home post-credits scenes below!

Absolutely Bonkers

AAAHHHHH!!!

YO!

Blow Your Mind

What Even…

Had Me Like

Cliffhangers

Something Amazing

Perfectly Amazing

Another Grand Slam

Standing Ovation

