Iron Man Looms Large in New Spider-Man: Far From Home Poster

The first solo Spider-Man movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, 2017’s Homecoming, saw the young hero from Queens mentored by Avengers legend Tony Stark, aka Iron Man. Well, even though Tony isn’t going to be around for the future of the MCU, he’s still a dominant force in the Spider-Man franchise going forward. As the new poster for Spider-Man: Far From Home shows, the spirit of Iron Man looms large over the actions of Peter Parker.

In the official trailer for Far From Home, we saw Peter hanging out in front of a giant mural of Iron Man, painted by citizens who wanted to honor the fallen Avenger. That same shot was used as the backdrop for the new Far From Home poster, which was shared online by Sony Tuesday morning.

The poster was first shared in a tweet from the Spider-Man account, along with a quote from Happy Hogan in the movie, talking to Peter about Tony’s legacy. “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.”

“I don’t think Tony would have done what he did, if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone.” #SpiderManFarFromHome 7.2.19 pic.twitter.com/ySzLM14iGl — Spider-Man (@SpiderManMovie) May 14, 2019

The inclusion of Iron Man references isn’t just a clever marketing technique, it sounds as though the spirit of the character will be part of the fabric of the movie itself. During a visit to the set of Far From Home last year, producer Eric Carroll spoke to press about the Tony’s influence on Peter in Far From Home.

“His presence is very much felt. And [Peter] still obviously references this is the suit Tony gave him,” Carroll said. “Tony and Happy help him out in many ways along this movie — he’s very present, he’s just not in the movie.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

