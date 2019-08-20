Marvel

Spider-Man Fans Are Tearing Into This Sony Tweet After End of Disney Deal

The future of Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man deal has dominated the Internet today, and some […]

The future of Sony and Marvel StudiosSpider-Man deal has dominated the Internet today, and some marketing unintentionally got caught in the crosshairs. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Sony Pictures‘ official Twitter account started promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s one-week re-release, which is set to debut in theaters with a brand-new action sequence.

Of course, that tweet has taken on a whole new meaning this afternoon, since news broke that Sony and Marvel Studios were nearing a split in their partnership to bring Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to the big screen. While negotiations have been confirmed to still be ongoing, the thought of Holland’s Spidey no longer being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly led to quite an outcry. Here are just a few of those responses.

