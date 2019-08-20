Spider-Man Fans Are Tearing Into This Sony Tweet After End of Disney Deal

The future of Sony and Marvel Studios‘ Spider-Man deal has dominated the Internet today, and some marketing unintentionally got caught in the crosshairs. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Sony Pictures‘ official Twitter account started promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s one-week re-release, which is set to debut in theaters with a brand-new action sequence.

See The Extended Cut of #SpiderManFarFromHome featuring a Never-Before-Seen Action Sequence, starting August 29. 🕷️ Experience @SpiderManMovie on the big screen one more time before it leaves theaters! https://t.co/Hm3n3LXmBE pic.twitter.com/v0LSdWkEGp — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) August 20, 2019

Of course, that tweet has taken on a whole new meaning this afternoon, since news broke that Sony and Marvel Studios were nearing a split in their partnership to bring Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) to the big screen. While negotiations have been confirmed to still be ongoing, the thought of Holland’s Spidey no longer being in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has certainly led to quite an outcry. Here are just a few of those responses.

After pulling spiderman from marvel you will not get my money. Get him back to marvel – the fans pic.twitter.com/tNRdYjNYEY — spartan (@neonbelly6116) August 20, 2019

Imma watch the movie and call my bank right after to dispute the transaction. You just ruined phases 4 and 5 secret wars was setup in far from home now he won’t be in it 🤣🤣🤣 — OPEN DOMINOES‼️ 50% OFF (@KiddDasher) August 20, 2019

Taking Spidey out of the MCU is the wrong move, guys. I won’t participate in this funeral procession. pic.twitter.com/nTUVJPiZZE — Project Steve (@ProjectSteve) August 20, 2019

