Spider-Man: Far From Home Reactions Have Arrived

And so it has begun! It has been several months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters with a rather almighty boom, leaving fans of the MCU awash and wanting more. Now, Marvel Studios is ready to offer up a gift with Spider-Man: Far From Home… and what a gift it is.

After all, reactions to Spider-Man: Far From Home have hit the Web, and it seems the sequel is yet another hit for the MCU.

As you can see below, critics are plenty pleased with the film. Not only does Spider-Man: Far From Home push forward Peter Parker’s journey towards adulthood, but it brings in a few surprises along the way. It sound like fans won’t want to leave theaters until they’re totally sure the film is over lest they miss any surprise which makes this Spidey sequel so powerful.

These positive reactions were expected by fans, and it will only help Spider-Man: Far From Home hit high at the box office. Not long ago, the first box-office prediction for the sequel went live, and they saw great things in the future for Peter. The holiday weekend is slated to reel in $154 million its opening weekend. This prediction is far above the $117 million opening which Spider-Man: Homecoming raked back during 2017. The first movie ended up with a solid $880 million worldwide before leaving theaters, so there is no telling how high Spider-Man: Far From Home will go now that Peter is a fan-favorite and hype is high from Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

Home Run

#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!



I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again. pic.twitter.com/0hYJvKkdjN — Brandon Davis (@BrandonDavisBD) June 19, 2019

Kudos

I’ve been reading Spider-Man comics non-stop since 1995, so I always breath a massive sigh of relief when his movies are good. I haven’t decided if Far From Home is better than Spider-Verse yet, but it’s certainly the best live action outing. #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/nqI4W5TKqx — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 19, 2019

The Best Yet

The Biggest Shift Ever

#FarFromHome: My jaw dropped. And then dropped again. It’s a paradigm shift. — Preeti Chhibber (@runwithskizzers) June 19, 2019

A New Favorite

FAR FROM HOME has dethroned Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 2 & is now favorite Spider-Man film.



What’s insane is that I can’t even tell u why I’m so in love with this film because it would be a spoiler.



Gyllenhaal is incredible. Holland re-confirms as the best Spidey to date. Amazing. pic.twitter.com/pbynxYIEyQ — Kevin McCarthy (@KevinMcCarthyTV) June 19, 2019

The Greatest Ride Yet

I saw Spider-Man: Far From Home last night – it’s pretty much the perfect Avengers: Endgame epilogue – reminding us that the MCU goes on in a joyous, emotionally fulfilling ride. #SpiderManFarFromHome — Sean Keane (@SpectacularSean) June 19, 2019

Spider-Man Pulls It Off

Spider-Man: Far from Home is an extremely fun, cleverly executed, and frequently hilarious culmination of the MCU’s wall-crawler’s journey so far. Some very sweet moments, sly commentary and deft action set-pieces throughout #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/5sAmxh4E3p — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) June 19, 2019

Mind-Blowing, For Sure

#Spiderman #FarFromHome is SUCH a good movie! Jake Gyllenhaal suits up & completely embraces his role in its entirety & he’s clearly having a blast. This is such a refreshing film after the heaviness of #EndGame. The post-credit scenes are a MUST WATCH & will blow your dang mind! pic.twitter.com/wcTh9iHaYq — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) June 19, 2019

A Real Delight

#SpiderManFarFromHome: far superior to its predecessor & really delightful, w/a terrific theme of trust well-threaded throughout. Could say more, but it’s spoiler-laden, full of fun secrets, so be careful who you follow and what they say. Jake G is great #SpiderMan #FarFromHome — Rodrigo Perez 📽🎞📺 (@YrOnlyHope) June 19, 2019

A Whole New World