Spider-Man: Far From Home Reactions Have Arrived

And so it has begun! It has been several months since Avengers: Endgame hit theaters with a rather almighty boom, leaving fans of the MCU awash and wanting more. Now, Marvel Studios is ready to offer up a gift with Spider-Man: Far From Home… and what a gift it is.

After all, reactions to Spider-Man: Far From Home have hit the Web, and it seems the sequel is yet another hit for the MCU.

As you can see below, critics are plenty pleased with the film. Not only does Spider-Man: Far From Home push forward Peter Parker’s journey towards adulthood, but it brings in a few surprises along the way. It sound like fans won’t want to leave theaters until they’re totally sure the film is over lest they miss any surprise which makes this Spidey sequel so powerful.

These positive reactions were expected by fans, and it will only help Spider-Man: Far From Home hit high at the box office. Not long ago, the first box-office prediction for the sequel went live, and they saw great things in the future for Peter. The holiday weekend is slated to reel in $154 million its opening weekend. This prediction is far above the $117 million opening which Spider-Man: Homecoming raked back during 2017. The first movie ended up with a solid $880 million worldwide before leaving theaters, so there is no telling how high Spider-Man: Far From Home will go now that Peter is a fan-favorite and hype is high from Avengers: Endgame.

Are you looking forward to Spider-Man: Far From Home? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

