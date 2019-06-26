Spider-Man: Far From Home Red Carpet World Premiere To Stream Live

As is their custom, Marvel Entertainment will be streaming the red carpet festivities for tonight’s premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home on Marvel.com. Fans can watch the feed live, including interviews, cameos by celebrities, and plenty of product placement from promotional partner Audi, at the link below.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is the first film to take place in a post-Endgame Marvel Cinematic Universe, and deals with the emotional fallout from the battle with Thanos and some of the losses that the world at large and Peter Parker in particular has had to grapple with. The film sees Peter going on a class trip through Europe with Ned and MJ, but being pulled aside by Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury and recruited to help fill the gap left behind by the disappeared Avengers.

TONIGHT! We’re going live from the Hollywood red carpet world premiere of #SpiderManFarFromHome at 5:30pm PT/8:30pm ET. Tune in to our livestream for interviews with the cast and more, here on Twitter and https://t.co/zzYQjYAHPt, presented by @Audi! pic.twitter.com/w6aG68FmqQ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 26, 2019

In a recent promotional bit for Far From Home, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explained exactly what Far From Home‘s place in the MCU was, reiterating the Spider-Man sequel would serve as the official end to Marvel Studios’ Phase Three slate.

“We’ve been working for many years on Infinity War and Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home,” Feige said. “Those were the films that were culminating the entire Infinity Saga of the MCU. And as we were working on Endgame we realized that the true end of the entire Infinity Saga, the final film of Phase 3, had to be Spider-Man: Far From Home, because — spoiler — we lose Tony Stark at the end of Endgame.”

“The relationship between Peter Parker and Tony Stark is so special over the five films that Tom Holland has portrayed Spider-Man in the MCU, that we needed to see where his journey went, and see how does Spider-Man step out of the shadow of his mentor, Tony Stark, and become the true hero that he was always meant to be,” Feige continued. “And it’s for that reason that Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home are essentially two pieces of the same story, and it’s not over yet until Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd while Avengers: Endgame returns to theaters for a re-release this weekend. Captain Marvel is now available digitally and on home media wherever movies are sold.