7 Incredibly Powerful Avengers Too Weird For the MCU

The stories of Marvel Comics feature many powerful members of the Avengers, but they aren’t all suitable for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvel Universe is one of the most expansive continuities in comics and has been capturing the collective imagination of its audience for generations. When the movies of the MCU first began adapting its stories and characters into a live-action shared universe, few could have anticipated the unprecedented success and popularity it would achieve. The cornerstone of the MCU remains the Avengers, the foremost superhero team in the Marvel Universe. While the team continues to grow within the franchise, it still falls short of the sheer size of its comic book counterpart.

Though every Avengers movie in the MCU seems to introduce new characters and ideas to the team, there are some members from the comics that will likely never feature. These comic book heroes are simply too weird in terms of concept or story, and translating them into live-action alongside the MCU’s existing heroes seems an impossibility. No matter how powerful they may be, there just doesn’t seem to be any real way to faithfully bring them into the fold within the MCU.

7) Noh-Varr

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Noh-Varr’s Marvel Comics history is fairly complex, as he has been a regular feature of many stories since his first appearance in 2000. A member of the Kree Empire who was once at odds with the heroes of Earth, Noh-Varr eventually went on to join the Avengers. Among his myriad of powers that mark him as an especially powerful hero, Noh-Varr possesses the bizarre abilities of nano-enhanced saliva capable of mind control and fingernails that can grow into toxic, explosive crystalline spikes. It’s hard to see how a character with such strange and varied abilities would fit into the MCU’s bigger picture.

6) Justice (Vance Astrovik)

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics.

Vance Astrovik, also known as the hero Justice, is a powerful character who possesses the abilities of telekinesis and high-speed flight. While these might not make him one of Marvel’s strongest Avengers, he’s a formidable hero whose story is too weird for the MCU. His origins involve being visited by a future version of himself who warns him not to pursue a career as an astronaut, sparking the premature emergence of his powers. To introduce Justice, the MCU would first have to establish the cosmic hero Vance Astro, and it all just seems a little too much of a stretch for the franchise.

5) Tigra

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Tigra is among Marvel’s strangest animal-themed heroes, and that’s why she’ll almost certainly never make it into the MCU. Her backstory involves her being chosen to act as the protector of the Cat People, a race created using sorcery during the Dark Ages of the Marvel Universe. Tigra’s origins are fairly convoluted and a little silly, and bear more than a passing similarity to those of Black Panther. Considering all that, it doesn’t seem that she’ll make an appearance in the MCU any time soon.

4) The Two-Gun Kid

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Strictly speaking, the Two-Gun Kid — real name Matt Hawk — isn’t particularly powerful in comparison to other Marvel heroes. However, he is pretty weird, and his status as one of Marvel Comics’ extremely obscure Avengers qualifies him for a spot on this list. A lawyer-turned-vigilante from the 19th-century American West, Hawk is brought to the present day after helping the Avengers battle Kang, where he earned a spot as one of the team’s reserve heroes. While he could technically be adapted into the MCU, it’s hard to see why the franchise would opt to include such a strange and obscure character.

3) Slapstick

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Slapstick isn’t technically part of the main Avengers roster, but he has featured in many Marvel superhero teams, several of which are directly affiliated with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Resembling a cartoon clown, Slapstick is inspired by the animated characters of Looney Tunes and often delivers moments of comedic levity whenever he appears. He’s also deceptively powerful, with his reality-warping ability changing the world around him. However, it’s hard to see how the MCU could ever make Slapstick work as a part of the franchise’s story, so he’ll likely never be adapted.

2) Silverclaw

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Silverclaw might not be the most obviously powerful hero to fight alongside the Avengers, but she’s definitely too weird to ever feature in the MCU. She possesses the ability to take on the physical characteristics of various animals, transforming into a metal were-animal each time she does so. Her ability makes her one of the most underrated Avengers due to its versatility and interesting visual aspects, but she’s also too strange conceptually to ever seem a good fit for the MCU.

1) Jack of Hearts

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Jack of Hearts isn’t a hugely well-known Marvel hero, though he is immensely powerful. A human-Contraxian hybrid, Jack of Hearts is a tragic figure whose power is impossible to control. Considering he is forced to spend the majority of each day confined to a containment room, it’s hard to imagine any way in which the MCU could ever really make use of the powerful Avenger.

