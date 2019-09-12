Spider-Man: Far From Home Releases Special Features Sneak Peek Clip

While it seems like Spider-Man’s time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has come to a close, fans can still relive his latest adventure and get a glimpse of the future of the post-Avengers: Endgame landscape in Spider-Man: Far From Home. And with the film set to debut on Digital HD next week, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release in October, fans will be able to experience the film in their own homes. And to celebrate, Sony Pictures has released a new video teasing the special features coming packed with the home release.

Spider-Man: Far From Home will include deleted scenes, featurettes, and glimpses behind the scenes. Take a look at the preview in the video player above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

The release of Spider-Man: Far From Home is just a minor reprieve from the sting left by the split between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, which essentially removes Tom Holland’s character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe moving forward. While fans continue to hold out hope for the two companies to once again compromise, it’s clear that the two will not be working together in the near future as Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra said “for the moment the door is closed.”

“We had a great run with [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige] on Spider-Man movies,” Vinciquerra said. “We tried to see if there’s a way to work it out….the Marvel people are terrific people, we have great respect for them, but on the other hand, we have some pretty terrific people of our own. [Feige] didn’t do all the work.”

Feige himself opened up about the split with Sony Pictures, explaining that he knew the deal wasn’t meant to last forever but that he’s thankful for getting to make the movies that they actually made.

“I’m feeling about Spider-Man gratitude and joy,” Feige explained to Entertainment Weekly. “We got to make five films within the MCU with Spider-Man: two standalone films and three with the Avengers. It was a dream that I never thought would happen. It was never meant to last forever. We knew there was a finite amount of time that we’d be able to do this, and we told the story we wanted to tell, and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to release on Digital HD on September 17th, followed by its Blu-ray and DVD release on October 1st.