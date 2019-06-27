Spider-Man: Far From Home Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Another day, another Marvel Cinematic Universe film with a great Rotten Tomatoes score! Spider-Man: Far From Home premiered last night, which means the first critic scores are officially up on the Rotten Tomatoes website. Currently, the film has a 91% rating after 46 reviews. Not too shabby, Jon Watts! Here are some spoiler-free quotes from reviewers:

“Tom Holland is still very winning as Spidey,” Peter Bradshaw of Guardian wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wound up liking Far From Home more than any Spider-Man film this decade,” Darren Franich of Entertainment Weekly added.

“It would be easy for the sequel to feel like a letdown after the epic Avengers: Endgame, but Spider-Man: Far From Home is constantly funny, surprising and thrilling,” Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy reported.

As of now, Spider-Man: Far From Home is the third highest rated Spider-Man film on Rotten Tomatoes. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is the winner with a 97% with Spider-Man: Homecoming comes in second at 92%. Spider-Man (2002) currently has a 90% rating on the site whereas Spider-Man 2 (2004) has an 83%, and Spider-Man 3 (2007) a 63%. To round out the numbers, The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 have a 72% and 51%, respectively.

The movie is also currently tied with Guardians of the Galaxy and Captain America: Civil War as the 7th highest rated movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They’re only topped by Black Panther (97%), Avengers: Endgame (94%), Iron Man (93%), The Avengers (92%), Spider-Man: Homecoming (92%), and Thor: Ragnarok (92%).

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), Jon Favreau (Happy Hogan), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson). In addition to the returning Spider-Man cast, the film will star Jake Gyllenhaal (Mysterio) and features Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Check out the film’s synopsis below:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man Far From Home lands in theaters on July 2nd. Other MCU films include Avengers: Endgame, which is still playing in select theaters, and Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray.