Spider-Man: Far From Home Sets the Stage for Kraven the Hunter in the MCU

Remember when people complained that the Marvel Cinematic Universe had an issue bringing villains to the big screen? That may have been the case in the past, but the narrative has shifted tremendously over the last few years. Thanos and Killmonger had a lot to do with that, but a ton of credit should also go to the villains of the Spider-Man movies, who have flown under the radar and become some of the most compelling antagonists in the MCU. Both Michael Keaton’s Vulture and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio have been top tier Marvel villains, leaving big shoes to fill in the next solo Spider-Man flick. Thanks to the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home, it looks like those shoes will be occupied by none other than Kraven the Hunter.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Spider-Man: Far From Home! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first post-credits scene in Far From Home is a really big event for Spider-Man’s story in the MCU. A breaking news broadcast starts playing on the side of a building in New York City, revealing a doctored video from the attack on London. This video, which was clearly altered using Mysterio and EDITH’s tech, shows Spider-Man as the villain and Mysterio as the fallen hero. Not only that, but the video ends with Mysterio telling the world that Peter Parker is Spider-Man, showing a photo of his face for everyone to see.

Spider-Man’s secret identity is no longer a secret, and reporters like J. Jonah Jameson are calling for everyone to find him and bring him in. By the looks of things, Peter will be on the run next time we see him in the MCU, which opens up the door for Kraven the Hunter.

As his name suggests, Kraven is known for his legendary talents as a hunter. His first appearance in the comics comes when his half-brother, Chameleon, calls and asks him to hunt down Spider-Man. Kraven’s most iconic run in the comics is literally called “Kraven’s Last Hunt,” and it’s all about his quest to find and take down Peter.

With a worldwide search for Peter Parker about to take place in the MCU, it would be easy for Kraven to enter the fold. He could be brought in by one of the previous Spider-Man villains, like Scorpion, Vulture, or Mysterio (if he’s somehow still alive). There’s also a lot of talk regarding the character Dimitri in Far From Home, who many fans believe could be Chameleon. Honestly, someone like Thunderbolt Ross or Jonah Jameson could pay off Kraven to do their dirty work.

Regardless of who might call him, Kraven’s introduction has been telegraphed in the MCU. Spider-Man needs to be hunted, and someone in the franchise will know exactly who is up to the challenge.

Do you Kraven the Hunter will be the next Spider-Man villain in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!