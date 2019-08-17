Spider-Man: Far From Home Set To Become Sony’s Highest-Grossing Movie Of All Time

Spider-Man: Far From Home has been a huge hit for both Sony and Marvel, but for Sony, it will actually take the number 1 spot on their all-time list very soon. Far From Home is projected to hit $1.109 billion by end of tomorrow, and if it manages to hit that number will officially become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing worldwide release of all time. The previous holder of the top spot on Sony’s list was the James Bond sequel Skyfall, which brought in $1.108 billion. It’s only a matter of time before Far From Home surpasses that number, but it will probably happen by this weekend (via Deadline).

It already cemented itself in the upper echelon of Sony films once it passed $1 billion, as then it became Sony’s highest-grossing wholly-owned movie of all time. It’s also the only title not released by Disney that’s crossed that billion milestone this year.

Currently, the film sits at $376 million domestic, which puts it at the number 2 spot amongst the Spider-Man franchise. It’s already surpassed both Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man 3 on that list and only sits behind the original Spider-Man, which brought in $403,706,375. At this point, it probably won’t catch that one, but number 2 is still impressive.

Worldwide, however, the film sits at the top of the heap. In a distant second is Spider-Man 3, which brought in $890.9 million. Tom Holland’s first outing as Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Homecoming, sits at number 3 with $880.2 million, followed by the original Spider-Man with $821.7 million.

It looks like the future for Spidey and Sony is bright, and coupled with the success of Venom, Sony’s little wing of Marvel adventures shows no sign of stopping anytime soon.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The film stars Tom Holland, Samuel L. Jackson, Smulders, Zendaya, Jon Favreau, JB Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. You can check out the official description below.

“Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man must step up to take on new threats in a world that has changed forever.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters now.