Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Zendaya Wins Choice Summer Actress at Teen Choice Awards

The Teen Choice Awards has been a big hit for Marvel Studios’ as both Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home brought home some serious hardware. Zendaya is the first person from the Far From Home cast to bring home an award as she won Choice Summer Movie Actress. The young star also accepted the award for Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s win for Choice Summer Movie.

Some fans were worried when Zendaya was cast as a potential love interest for Tom Holland‘s Spider-Man. Michelle has been absolutely loved across the board in both Spider-Man: Homecoming and Far From Home. Marvel President Kevin Feige said that the reveal of her character as MJ (no not that one) wasn’t regarded as this huge deal going into the first film.

“We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love.” Feige explained to IGN in 2017. “She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson. She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an “M” in Michelle and an “M” in Mary. [laughs] So we’re so clever and we thought, “Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?” And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate,” Feige revealed. “It was never a big, “Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!” There are big reveals in the movie. That’s not one of them.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is still in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, and Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021.