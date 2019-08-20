Spider-Man: Far From Home Extended Theatrical Cut Reportedly Includes New 4-Minute Action Scene

Sony Pictures’ Labor Day weekend re-release of Spider-Man: Far From Home will include a four-minute action sequence, according to The Hollywood Reporter’s Borys Kit.

With a tally of $1.109 billion, #SpiderManFarFromHome officially becomes Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film of all time, beating previous record holder, SKYFALL. Sony re-releasing movie Aug 29 for Labor Day Wknd with 4 extra minutes of an action sequence. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) August 20, 2019

The additional action scene could be a dropped sequence showing Spider-Man (Tom Holland), sporting his Iron Spider armor from Avengers: Endgame, taking on a New York crime family inside a restaurant before going on vacation. The sequence, advertised in multiple trailer and TV spots, was “in the movie for a while,” director Jon Watts told io9 in June.

“It’s part of a montage where Peter is running a bunch of errands that he has to do before he flies to Europe,” Watts explained. “And the joke was his errands were he had to buy a dual headphone adapter… he had to get one of those European travel plugs, he sold some of his action figures so that he would have enough money to [minor spoiler removed], pick up his passport, and he had to take down this extremely dangerous crime family. That’s Spider-Man’s to-do list.”

That “minor spoiler” was Peter selling off some prized possessions, including his Star Wars action figures, to fund his purchase of a Black Dahlia necklace for crush MJ (Zendaya).

Peter’s to-do list will be “its own little short film that we’re going to put on the Blu-ray,” Watts revealed during the Far From Home press junket. “There are some good deleted scenes.”

In July, Far From Home became the first Spider-Man movie to earn a billion dollars at the global box office. In August, the Homecoming followup officially bypassed 2012’s Skyfall to become Sony Pictures’ highest grossing film of all time, webbing up $1.109 billion.

Disney-owned Marvel Studios, creative producers on the Sony-owned Spidey franchise, first issued a special cut of Endgame to theaters as part of its campaign to dethrone the James Cameron-directed Avatar as the highest grossing film of all time — a feat it accomplished over San Diego Comic-Con weekend in July.

The Endgame reissue featured six minutes of bonus content, including an unfinished deleted scene starring Smart Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) not included on the home media release.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings back into theaters Thursday, August 29.