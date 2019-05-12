Spider-Man: Far From Home Star Tom Holland Announces He’s Taking a Break From Instagram

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland is putting a two-week pause on Instagram.

“Home time. It’s finally here, it’s home time. I think I’m gonna take a bit of a break from Instagram for two weeks, so if I’m not around, don’t panic,” Holland announced Sunday in his Instagram story.

“I’m just taking a break and just going home and doing nothing. So lots of love, thanks for everyone who made the last couple of weeks amazing, and I’ll see you all soon. Be safe and yeah, thanks again. Appreciate it.”

View this post on Instagram Home time! See you all in a couple weeks. A post shared by ✌️ (@tomholland2013) on May 12, 2019 at 2:33pm PDT

Holland in recent days visited Los Angeles when promoting July’s Spider-Man: Far From Home with co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, and Jake Gyllenhaal, appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live and surprising unsuspecting guests at the Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure theme park.

The 22-year-old star, who most recently appeared in the $2 billion-plus grossing Avengers: Endgame, is admittedly bad at social media. During the cast’s Kimmel appearance, Holland confessed he forgot to post the latest Far From Home trailer on its Monday premiere.

“Well, it’s no secret I’m not very good at Instagram. I basically forgot to post the trailer,” Holland said.

“I woke up in the morning — we were supposed to post it at six a.m. I couldn’t figure out why I was getting so many more followers. I was like, ‘This is great! What a great way to start the day!’ It was like a couple hundred thousand. I was like, ‘This is amazing!’ And then I start scrolling, and I see the trailer, and I panic, and I was trying to download the trailer from my email, and I couldn’t. So I had to FaceTime [Zendaya], and then she sent me a video of how to do it. So essentially I’m an old man.”

“It’s true,” said Zendaya. “It’s really bad.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.

