Spider-Man: Far From Home Toy May Give Away Big Twist

A description on the backing of a Spider-Man: Far From Home action figure confirms Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), presented as a purported superhero from another dimension, will ultimately prove true to his comic book counterpart as “a master of illusion and a sworn enemy” of Spider-Man (Tom Holland).

A class field trip to Europe is hijacked by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who partners the teen Avenger with Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck, an armor-wearing superhero possessing powers that appear to be mystical in nature. He claims to come from another Earth, transported to the mainstream Marvel Cinematic Universe after one of the Infinity Stone-powered snaps seen in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame “tore a hole in our dimension.”

Mysterio passing himself off as a hero is in line with his first comic book appearance in 1964’s Amazing Spider-Man #13, where the fraudster posed as a crime-fighter who thwarted a Spider-Man crime spree — a hoax enacted by the master special effects artist.

“Mysterio enters the comic as a hero. So, I always took it right back to the source material and what made that character exciting initially. But in terms of how we ended up with Mysterio in the first place, I mean, I wanted to put a character on screen that we hadn’t seen before,” director Jon Watts told press during a visit to the film’s London set.

“Of the big, iconic villains, Mysterio was the one who jumped to the top. Because of who he is, what he may-or-may-not be able to do, it’s really opened up a lot of possibilities for the kind of story we can tell with him.”

Unlike the Marvel Comics lore, this Spider-Man first forms a bond with “cool uncle” Mysterio, who may or may not have duped even master spy Fury into believing his web of lies.

“We wanted to find our ‘in’ and similar to what we did with Mordo in Doctor Strange,” producer Eric Carroll said when hinting Mysterio could have an ongoing role in the MCU.

“We wanted to give them time to have relationships so when and if we get to do something different with Mysterio, it really feels like a betrayal… and we’re hopefully setting the stage for something really spectacular and that feels really Spider-Man, which is, again, if we get to do something else with this character, then they’ve already got this really personal relationship.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.