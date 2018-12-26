‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Gets An Animated Version

It’s been a few weeks since the initial Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer debuted at Comic Con Experience 2018 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. The trailer has yet to surface online, which has — in turn — caused Spidey fans everywhere to get antsy.

In the case of one fan, they took the initiative to animate some of the trailer descriptions that surfaced online to form an animated trailer of their own. As expected, the animated trailer features Spider-Man, Mysterio, Nick Fury, and Maria Hill.

While the two-minute video — made by Bigoso Animations on YouTube — doesn’t follow the description of the footage exactly, it should quench the thirst of Spider-Man fans for a day or two.

Far From Home will feature the Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Mysterio, who will be played by Nightcrawler star Jake Gyllenhaal. According to Gyllenhaal, Mysterio will be an ally of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man for at least one part of the movie.

“There are these threats to the world, the Elementals, elemental creatures. And Mysterio is someone who knows about them and wants to make sure that the world is safe from them,” said Gyllenhaal. “And Nick Fury asks him to come on and help because he’s the only one who really understands them. And then he teams up with friendly neighborhood Spider-Man and unfortunately has to make him become more than a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.”

The initial trailer release was an exclusive for the in-person audience at CCXP, something Holland confirmed after the footage was shown in the panel. It’s unknown when the trailer will be released to the public.

“We debuted the new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer just for you guys exclusively, because sometimes we just want to show our support, and you guys have been so amazing to us ever since I got this job,” Holland said when addressing the crowd at Sony’s Spider-Man presentation.

Far From Home is set to star Holland and Gyllenhall in lead roles. Jacob Batalon, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, and Michael Keaton are expected to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming while JB Smoove is a new addition to the cast. Samuel L. Jackson and Colbie Smulders are set to reprise their MCU roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively.

Spider-Man: Far From Home swing into theaters on July 5th, 2019. In addition, Marvel Studios is releasing two other movies next year — Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.