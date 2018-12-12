‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Reportedly Coming Next Week

Last week was huge for Marvel fans, as fans were treated to new trailers for Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame as well as the reveal of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 for the Nintendo Switch. But some were left wanting when an exclusive trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home debuted just for the fans at CCXP in Brazil.

People might be expecting Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures to release that trailer to the public sometime soon, and it sounds like the wait won’t be too long. According to Super Bro Movies’ Daniel Richtman, Sony is rumored to put the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home out next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home will drop next week. As for when, I gave you a date already but needs more confirmation… — Daniel R (@DanielRPK) December 12, 2018

Richtman previously said the trailer was supposed to come out last week, capping off a major week for the Marvel Cinematic Universe that also saw the debut of Avengers: Endgame. The clip for Spider-Man: Far From Home was reportedly delayed, with its debut set to coincide with Sony’s CCXP reveal, though that never materialized either.

So, of course, until someone from Sony actually confirms the trailer date, take this information with a grain of salt.

Recent rumors peg the release date for next Tuesday, December 18th, which is somewhat confusing. Sony’s next big movie hitting theaters is Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which comes out this Friday. It would make sense that the studio would want a huge trailer for their popular franchise with their first animated iteration featuring the same character.

Regardless, the trailer is practically finished, and even though a few lucky fans in Brazil were fortunate enough to see it, the wait isn’t long for the rest of this.

The clip showed that Spider-Man will be taken out of his element in the new movie, which producer Kevin Feige has previously hinted at during an interview with ComicBook.com. Feige teased the significance of the name Far From Home.

“Well, I mean, sure, let the speculation begin. That’s always fun,” Feige said. “We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.