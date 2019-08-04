Spider-Man VFX Supervisor Explains Why Spider-Man’s Suit Was Different in Teaser Trailer

As you might expect, Spider-Man (Tom Holland) appeared in his red and blue Stark suit in the initial Spider-Man: Far From Home teaser for a pretty simple reason — the powers that be didn’t want to spoil Avengers: Endgame. The moment in question is when Peter Parker is speaking at a charity event in his Stark suit. In the final cut of the film, Parker is wearing his Iron Spider suit, quite a difference than the cloth-based red and blue suit.

We talked to Industrial Light and Magic’s Julian Foddy recently and the visual effects supervisor admits it was purely a strategic move and it the teaser costume was never intended to end up in the final cut of the film.

“Well, there’s actually a more strategic reason for that,” Foddy says of the suit switcheroo. “Which was that — well to a certain extent — yes, our Iron Spider suit was still in the development at the time that very early teaser trailer was released. It was actually more of a conscious decision by Marvel because if we had shown that Spider-Man had the Iron Spider suit on earth in the teaser trailer — don’t forget the teaser trailer came out before the release of Avengers: Endgame — it would have given away the reveal that he actually comes back to life or survives the whole Infinity War and Endgame blip.”

It’s a pretty no-nonsense explanation as to why they’d put in a phony suit in a pre-Endgame release trailer — though it begs the question to be asked: who on Earth thought Spider-Man wasn’t going to come back at some point in Avengers: Endgame?

“I think prior to the release of Endgame, the timeline of whereabouts in the whole timeline Far From Home sat, was ambiguous,” admits Foddy. “So it was a conscious decision not to give that away as a reveal that he survives and makes it back to Earth, and has the iron spider suit in his possession.”

