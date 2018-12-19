‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Gets Hilarious Fanmade Trailer Based on Comic Con Leak

Many fans are eagerly awaiting the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home, giving fans their first look at the Marvel Cinematic Universe after the events of Avengers: Endgame.

A few lucky fans who attended CCXP in Brazil were treated with an exclusive premiere of the trailer, but the rest of us are left reading descriptions from the people who were actually there. That’s why one enterprising editor took it upon themselves to make their own trailer, based on the information that hit online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And the results are… stunning. See for yourself in the video player above.

It’s amazing what modern technology can accomplish nowadays, as this looks like Sony and Marvel Studios did it themselves. They don’t even need to release the real trailer anymore, just pay this fan to use their version.

Fans have been expecting the trailer ever since rumors surfaced that it would be released as part of a big week for Marvel Studios, when they unveiled the trailers for Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel within the span of a few days. But the trailer remains exclusive to those in attendance at CCXP.

Sony did unveil a new synopsis for the movie, revealing what fans can expect when the film premieres in theaters:

“Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and his friends go on summer holidays to Europe,” reads the synopsis. “However, the friends will hardly be able to rest — Peter will have to agree to help Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) uncover the mystery of creatures that cause natural disasters and destruction throughout the continent.”

The title of the Spider-Man sequel also plays into the themes of the movie, as teased by producer and Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige in a previous interview with ComicBook.com

“We like [the title] of course because it ties into Homecoming, not just keeping that word going, which we like and we liked it more than Homecoming 2, but that notion of ‘home’ is a word that has dual meanings we’d like to continue with this [Marvel Cinematic Universe] version of Spider-Man. So, Far From Home has multiple meanings.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home premieres in theaters on July 5, 2019.