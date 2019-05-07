Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Addresses The MCU’s Multiverse

Spider-Man had a rough go of things with the latest Avengers films, but it seems the hero is ready to swing out on his own again. This summer, Peter Parker will suit up for his solo sequel at long last, and the film’s new trailer revealed some spoiler-filled facts about his mission.

Oh, and it just so happens to involve a fledgling multiverse.

Obviously, be warned! There are major spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below:

As you can see above, the new trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home begins tackling the fallout of the latest Avengers film from the start. Peter is left unsure how to deal with Iron Man’s death, but the newly rewound world must go on. For Peter, this means going on a European vacation with his classmates, but things get hairy when Nick Fury shows up and introduces him to Quentin Beck, a man from another — well — universe.

“Beck is from Earth. Just not ours. The snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury tells Peter once he’s able to introduce Spider-Man to the man known as Mysterio.

Obviously, this comment piques Peter’s attention, and he says the thing fans have been waiting for.

“So, you’re saying there is a multiverse?”

The trailer does not confirm the suspicion, but Peter’s question does seem spot-on if Beck really did come from another version of Earth. However, Marvel Studios is acting coy about the multiverse’s actual existence, so fans will need to wait and see Spider-Man: Far From Home to get an actual answer.

Of course, such a debut would be welcome to comic book fans as the Marvel Universe has been the Marvel Multiverse for decades now. Comic books embraced the story device years ago, and Avengers: Endgame set up a couple major timeline discrepancies when it introduced time travel. While Mysterio could be pulling everyone’s chain with his origin story, fans are hoping the multiverse has well and truly hit the MCU. Or, in the best case scenario, the MCM.

So, what did you make of this big trailer? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

