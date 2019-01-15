The Internet Is Obsessed With The ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer

It might have taken some time, but the day have come at last. Spider-Man: Far From Home has dropped its first trailer on the world, and it would put things lightly to say the Internet is pleased.

When it comes down to it, the truth is that fans are about to lose their minds over the long-awaited reel.

Earlier today, Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios teamed up to debut the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home. The sequel, which will premiere this summer, follows Peter Parker as he adjusts to his life as a public hero. With millions sold on his vigilante schtick, Peter gets hit with fatigue as he heads into summer vacation, and he decides a class trip to Europe will ease his mind.

That is, until he learns Nick Fury has got him marked. Peter gets a little free time abroad before the former SHIELD director slinks in from the shadows, and Spider-Man is thrust on the global superhero stage.

As you can see in the slides below, fans from all over the world have put their reaction to the trailer online. Sites like Twitter have Spider-Man: Far From Home trending high on their hashtag list, and it isn’t hard to see why.

Sure, most Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks can drum up plenty of attention for their trailers, but this Spider-Man sequel is special. Not only does the film include major characters like Mysterio and the Elementals, but it may give a look at the fallout of Avengers: Endgame. Depending on when this film is set, its events make take place after the fourth Avengers flick, a fact that would reassure fans of Peter’s revival and then some. For now, Marvel Studios has yet to clarify the timeline surrounding Spider-Man’s sequel, so you can bet fans are already picking apart its trailer for any and all secrets.

Want to know more about this sequel? You can read the updated synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home here: “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters on July 5th. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

They’re Here!

SANDMAN.

HYDRO MAN.

MYSTERIO.

SPIDER-MAN. pic.twitter.com/cF06RF8cdF — riley is FAR FROM HOME (@TFCsDeepFried) January 15, 2019

Precious Spider-Man

GUYS!! spider-man is well known and LOVED by the community and is out here doing charity work supported by Aunt May PLEASE this is so important and so cute pic.twitter.com/gAVPE0Bc20 — mir wants euphoria (@spidychelle) January 15, 2019

Too Soon?

So when does Spider-Man Far From Home take place cause shouldn’t Peter be a baseball infield still? — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 15, 2019

It’s Been So Long!

SPIDER-MAN VS MYSTERIO!! I HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS MY WHOLE LIFE & THE MOMENT IS FINALLY HERE! #SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/zyEoMrIXvy — Chloe (@ChloesJonesy) January 15, 2019

Let’s Get It On

Me: I’m not THAT bothered about the Marvel movies any more.



Far From Home: Here’s Mysterio, Hydro Man, Sand Man, Nick Fury and a suit that looks like Superior Spider-man



Me: pic.twitter.com/8depC4TarT — Ben Fenlon (@HailLeviathan) January 15, 2019

Giving Those Gladiator Vibes

ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED, SPIDER-MAN pic.twitter.com/hcR6BMPIqY — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 15, 2019

Well, You’re Not Wrong

Spider-Man stans after watching far from home trailer: pic.twitter.com/brOIIOfte7 — ✨Maria IS CRYING FROM FFH ✨ (@quacksonqueen) January 15, 2019

Welcome Home, Jake!

Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man in my opinion but I still think it’s interesting Jake Gyllenhaal almost played Spider-Man in the original film. Now he’s playing Mysterio.

#SpiderManFarFromHome pic.twitter.com/6X5tvhmT6g — Cameron Grant (@coolghost101) January 15, 2019

Obvious Or…?

Marvel: “Oh, we’re being sneaky. No one knows what’s happening in ‘End Game.’ Is Spider-Man and Nick Fury really dead? You have to wait and see!”



Also Marvel: “LOOK AT THIS SPIDER-MAN TRAILER! Nick Fury is in it! LOOK AT IT!” — B.J. Mendelson (@BJMendelson) January 15, 2019

The Only Reaction TBH