New Spider-Man: Far From Home Trailer Comes with a Spoiler Warning

The release of another Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer is imminent and it looks like it might have a big moment or two. According to Trailer Track, the trailer has already been distributed to theaters in Germany with a special clip from Spider-Man star Tom Holland warning movie-goers about potential Avengers: Endgame spoilers. It’s certainly a unique move from the studio, which may spell out the fact the next Far From Home trailer will touch on one of the biggest moments of Avengers: Endgame, something involving Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark/Iron Man.

“In an interesting move, the trailer is set to be accompanied by a special message from Tom Holland, warning viewers that the trailer will contain spoilers for Avengers: Endgame,” Trailer Track says. “The special clip was sent out, alongside the new trailer, to German cinemas today – indicating an imminent online release on the horizon. Now we know why the Russo Brothers spoke of a ‘spoiler ban’…”

Previously speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Far From Home director Jon Watts explained the relationship between Holland’s Peter Parker and Jake Gyllenhaal’s Quentin Beck/Mysterio in the upcoming sequel.

“Fury also connects Peter with a new ally: Quentin Beck, a.k.a. Mysterio, a powerful magician played by Jake Gyllenhaal. “If Tony Stark was sort of the mentor in the previous films, we thought it would be interesting to play Mysterio as almost like the cool uncle,” Watts says.”

A different take on Mysterio, Far From Home will initially portray the character as an ally to both Parker and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), despite life-long Spidey fans recognizing the character as an iconic villain of the web-slinging character.

Avengers: Endgame is out now while Spider-Man: Far From Home swings into theaters July 2nd.

