‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Has People Worried Iron Man Dies in ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios today released the first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home and the trailer has some Marvel fans concerned for Tony Stark.

In the trailer, Happy Hogan is seen carrying a large check from the Stark Relief Foundation. The check is signed by Pepper Potts, the co-founder of the foundation. Her signature on the check has fans worried that Tony wasn’t around to sign it himself because he didn’t survive the events of Avengers: Endgame.

But that isn’t necessarily the case. A relief foundation is not the same thing as a memorial foundation. It isn’t necessarily named in the honor of someone who died. More likely it is named for Tony’s company, Stark Industries.

As for the signature, Pepper Potts is the CEO of Stark Industries, having taken over the position in Iron Man 2. If the relief foundation is backed by and named for Stark Industries, it would make sense that Pepper is signing the checks.

That doesn’t mean that Tony won’t die in Endgame. For all we know, that check could be digitally headed to hide spoilers about the film. But as it is in the trailer, fans should probably actually take comfort that it doesn’t say “Tony Stark Memorial Foundation.”

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders and Samuel L. Jackson have also been confirmed as returning to their Marvel Cinematic Universe roles as SHIELD agents Maria Hill and Nick Fury, respectively. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as the villain Mysterio, though he’s been described as an ally recruited to assist Spider-Man in the film.

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens on July 5, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, and Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.