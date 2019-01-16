Zendaya Celebrates ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer With New BTS Photo

While her character M.J. might be as deadpan as they come, Zendaya has no problem showing off her excitement for the Spider-Man movies, and just how much fun she had with her co-stars while filming Far From Home.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home arrived on Tuesday morning, and was met with almost universal praise and adoration from fans online (which is something that almost never happens). As the joy spread around the Internet, many of the film’s stars took to social media to share their excitement, though Zendaya delivered the best post of them all.

On her Instagram, the actress shared a photo of herself from the set in which she is hanging on to Spider-Man as he jumps around the city. Kicking her legs out, Zendaya is making a hilarious face, looking like she’s having the time of her life. Her caption reflected just that.

“Mood till July 5th,” she wrote in the post, alluding to the arrival of Spider-Man: Far From Home later this year.

Zendaya was revealed to be M.J., a take on Spider-Man’s classic love interest Mary Jane Watson, at the end of 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Throughout most of the movie, the character was referred to simply as Michelle, but once she and Peter finally got to know each other in the final minutes of the film, Zendaya’s character said, “My friends call me M.J.”

Tom Holland and Zendaya ware returning to star in Far From Home, as are Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Jon Favreau. They’ll be joined by Marvel mainstays Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders, as well as franchise newcomer Jake Gyllenhaal, who will play the villainous Mysterio.

Here’s the synopsis for Spider-Man: Far From Home:

“Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 5th.