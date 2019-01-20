‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Released

The long wait is over and now, the very first look at Spider-Man: Far From Home is upon us. The collaborative effort between Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures released its first trailer of the movie, which is set to release in July.

You can see the teaser in the video above.

Spider-Man: Far From Home marks the second standalone movie featuring Peter Parker (Tom Holland) as a part of Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe. Much like the first film — Spider-Man: Homecoming — Jon Watts is helming this effort.

In addition to Holland, Zendaya (MJ), Marisa Tomei (Aunt May), Jacob Batalon (Ned), and Tony Revolori (Flash Thompson) are all slated to reprise their roles from Spider-Man: Homecoming. In addition to the returning cast, MCU stalwarts Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders will appear in the movie reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively. Nightcrawler alum Jake Gyllenhall has been cast as Mysterio, long assumed to be the primary antagonist for the movie.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige talked to ComicBook.com last year and hinted that Far From Home would have stakes for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as it moves into a post-Avengers: Endgame world.

“Much like Ant-Man, there are things that people know about that movie, which is a great deal of the movie: the villain of the movie, the storyline of the film, that we’re shooting in Europe and that Peter Parker goes on continuing that [Captain America: Civil War] was a big giant super hero class movie,” Feige reflected. “The fall out of that in Homecoming was John Hughes and him going to his high school. So that’s what’s fun to us about the Spider-Man movies. And again going from Infinity War to Ant-Man and the Wasp, the tonal shift. So, there’s a lot of fun stuff.”

“How it connects, where it connects, when it takes place, very similar to Ant-Man and the Wasp in that we’re not gonna say right now,” he noted.

What’d you think of the trailer? Are you excited for Far From Home? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home is set to hit theaters on July 5th.