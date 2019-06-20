New Spider-Man: Far From Home TV Spots: “He’s Like Iron Man and Thor Rolled Into One”

The latest Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot is now out, and it does not shy away from making even more references to the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s larger Avengers ties. You can watch the new TV spot above, and get the full breakdown below!

Spider-Man: Far From Home TV spot 16 features Peter Parker (Tom Holland) trying dissuade Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) from relying on him to stop the threat of the elemental monsters attacking Europe. In an attempt to get out of duty, Peter name-drops several of the Avengers members as better candidates than him, including Thor and Captain Marvel – the latter of which doesn’t sit well with Fury (“Don’t invoke her name”).

Videos by ComicBook.com

In TV spot 17, it’s actually Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio who gets mentioned in the same breath as The Avengers. Previous trailers and TV spots for Spider-Man: Far From Home have revealed a scene in which Peter Parker academic decathlon friends first catch glimpse of Mysterio, and instantly think he’s cool. Well, in this segment of what is seemingly the same scene, Remy Hii’s character Brad Davis adds that Mysterio is “like Iron Man and Thor rolled into one.”

It’s not just a funny Avengers reference – it’s actually a pretty smart little observation! The Marvel Cinematic Universe Mysterio appears on the scene helping Nick Fury and SHIELD battle the Elementals, which Mysterio claims came from his alternate Earth, and breached our world thanks to the effects of The Snap in Avengers: Infinity War / Endgame. With his sophisticated armor and what looks to be elemental/energy powers of his own, Mysterio is indeed like Iron Man and Thor combined in one character. That’s probably why Peter is so quick to shake his hand, and welcome him to The Avengers.

…Of course, longtime Marvel fans are still expecting Mysterio to live up to his legacy, and reveal some kind of trickery behind his heroism, and the Elemental threat.

We still have no major insights into that potential twist – but what we do know is that the first Spider-Man: Far From Home reactions are already calling this one of (if not *the*) best Spider-Man movies ever. As per Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis:

“#SpiderMan #FarFromHome is an absolute home run. It’s SO much fun. It’s huge in itself and for the future of the MCU in the most surprising ways. Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, just a lethal, awesome combo!!

I cannot wait to see this movie again. And again.”

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters; Captain Marvel is now available on home video. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.