United Airlines Flyers Are Getting Spider-Man: Far From Home Amenity Kits

In May, United Airlines announced a partnership with Sony Pictures to feature Spider-Man in an airplane safety video. The studio has now introduced more items promoting Spider-Man: Far From Home. These items come in amenity bags given to passengers on United Airlines flights. The items include a Spider-Man themed sleeping mask, socks, napkins, and bag. You can watch the airline safety video above and the photos of the amenity bags, shared via social media, below.

“For decades, Spider-Man has consistently shown the importance of using power to do good and to keep the public safe. We also believe that our greatest responsibility is to keep our customers and crew safe on board our aircraft,” said United Airlines’ vice president of marketing, Mark Krolick, in a press release when the partnership was announced. “We are excited to have Spider-Man and his friends, along with our employees, bring new attention to the inflight safety video and creatively engage customers on such an important announcement.”

The safety video includes appearances by some Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and other Spider-Man: Far From Home stars. Jacob Batalon appears as Ned Leeds. Toni Revolori plays Eugene “Flash” Thompson. Even Stan Lee makes a cameo. “Stan loved doing his cameos and would love to know they are continuing, so we were thrilled to work with Sony Pictures and United Airlines to make this happen for both Stan and the fans,” Gill Champion, president of Lee’s POW! Entertainment said.

The cross-promotion with United Airlines fits into the theme of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The film sees Spider-Man traveling abroad on a school trip to Europe. The film is projected for a $170 million holiday weekend opening.

According to the synopsis for the film, “Peter Parker returns in Spider-Man: Far From Home, the next chapter of the Spider-Man: Homecoming series! Our friendly neighborhood Super Hero decides to join his best friends Ned, MJ, and the rest of the gang on a European vacation. However, Peter’s plan to leave super heroics behind for a few weeks are quickly scrapped when he begrudgingly agrees to help Nick Fury uncover the mystery of several elemental creature attacks, creating havoc across the continent!”

Spider-Man: Homecoming director Jon Watts is returning to direct the sequel. Tom Holland reprises his role as Spider-Man. Returning supporting cast includes Michael Keaton as the Vulture, Zendaya as Michelle, and Marisa Tomei as Aunt May. Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill and Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Jake Gyllenhaal debuts as Mysterio.

On my flight back home and it seems United has partnered with Far From Home so they have these neat Spider-Man napkins pic.twitter.com/IzIt3gn14i — FutureGohanSSJ2 (@FutureGohanSSJ2) June 13, 2019

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2nd. Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters.