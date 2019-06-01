Spider-Man: Far From Home Will Reveal Why Peter And Nick Fury Didn’t Meet In Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Far From Home will address why Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) meet for the first time in Europe despite both attending the funeral of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame.

“No, it’s not a fake-out,” director Jon Watts told Total Film magazine when asked about a scene that sees Fury render Peter’s best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) unconscious before introducing himself. “They actually talk about why they didn’t talk in that… it’s not a fake-out. But there is more to [this subject] than meets the eye.”

Fury interrupts Parker’s European vacation and recruits the teen superhero for a mission to thwart elemental creatures assaulting the continent, partnering the web-slinger with supposed superhero Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) when welcoming the 17-year-old into the world of high-stakes espionage.

“I always wanted to put our idealistic teenage hero Peter Parker against a jaded, world-weary super spy like Nick Fury,” Watts told press during a Far From Home set visit when prompted to explain why Fury was selected for the role of guest star.

“I always thought that would be such a great combination of conflict and relationship to explore. That was something that was in my very, very, very first pitch and my very first meeting at Marvel — I was like, ‘I want to see this kid go up against this bad motherf—ker,’ you know? Tony Stark is like the cool, supportive rich uncle. Nick Fury is more like the mean, new stepdad. And I just thought it would be really fun to see those two worlds collide.”

Starring Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jon Favreau, Jake Gyllenhaal, and Samuel L. Jackson, Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.