Zendaya Freaks Out Over Spoiler Connection Between Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home star Zendaya on Instagram Sunday hinted at a major spoiler linking the Homecoming sequel and Avengers: Endgame after screening Marvel Studios’ latest blockbuster.

Avengers: Endgame spoilers ahead.

“Me after watching Endgame and knowing what I know about FFH,” reads the caption on a screaming selfie shared to Zendaya’s 24-hour Instagram story.

Zendaya returns as the sullen Michelle, or MJ, this time acting as the romantic interest for classmate Peter Parker (Tom Holland), who she may or may not know is secretly web-swinging superhero Spider-Man.

Set sometime after the events of Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home will end Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as confirmed by Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige.

In turn, Far From Home acts as an epilogue for Endgame, which ends with Peter’s mentor, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), sacrificing himself to save the universe from Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army after Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) wills the Vanished — Peter Parker and best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) among them — back to life.

Because Endgame moved the MCU five years into the future following the Avengers’ defeat in the preceding Infinity War, Peter, Ned, MJ and their still high school-aged classmates — including Flash Thompson (Tony Revolori) and Betty Brant (Angourie Rice) — appear to have all been victims of The Decimation.

When the Midtown School of Science and Technology students next return in Far From Home, they embark on an overseas excursion with teacher Mr. Harrington (Martin Starr), visiting Venice, London, and Prague. Though he intends to leave Spider-Man at home, Peter’s vacation is hijacked by Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), who partners the teen superhero with Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) to combat elemental-powered monsters attacking Europe.

Along the way, as hinted by the debut trailer premiered in December, the budding romance between Peter and MJ could blossom — if Peter survives his encounters with Molten Man, Hydro-Man, and other villains.

“We never even looked at it as a big reveal necessarily but more of just a fun homage to his past adventures and his past love. She’s not Mary Jane Watson. She never was Mary Jane Watson,” Feige told IGN in 2017 after Michelle in Spider-Man: Homecoming revealed her friends call her “MJ.”

“She was always this new high school character, Michelle, who we know there’s an ‘M’ in Michelle and an ‘M’ in Mary. [Laughs] So we’re so clever and we thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be neat if her initials were MJ?’ And then I think it leaked that she would be playing MJ and then it became a whole headache for Zendaya to have to navigate. It was never a big, ‘Oh my God, it’s a big reveal!’”

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens July 2.