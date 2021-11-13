Uncle Ben Trends After Spider-Man: Freshman Year Prequel Announcement

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has fans of the hero bracing for bad times with Uncle Ben. Disney+ Day brought a myriad of announcements and one of them was this new animated series. Freshman Year is being positioned as a prequel for the MCU’s Spider-Man. That means a lot of fans are expecting to finally get some answers about what happens to Uncle Ben. There have been two real references to Peter Parker’s father figure in this franchise. One in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Tom Holland’s character uses a suitcase with BFP engraved on it. And another time in What If when that Spider-Man mentions him by name. So, this would be substantially more. Even with that being the case, people got jokes. Check out some of the best ones right here.
“Yeah. What I would say is that loss is such a big part of who Peter Parker is in the comics, whether it be Gwen Stacy or Uncle Ben, he has to deal with loss so often,” Far From Home director Jon Watts explained when asked about Tony’s place as a mentor figure instead of Uncle Ben. “It’s part of the DNA of what makes Spider-Man, Spider-Man. “In a way, I felt like this fit in very naturally and allowed me to tell the kind of Spider-Man stories that I think people want to see. So yeah, I think even if it’s not a direct comp for Uncle Ben, it definitely allows me to explore some of the similar themes.”
