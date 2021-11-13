Uncle Ben Trends After Spider-Man: Freshman Year Prequel Announcement

Spider-Man: Freshman Year has fans of the hero bracing for bad times with Uncle Ben. Disney+ Day brought a myriad of announcements and one of them was this new animated series. Freshman Year is being positioned as a prequel for the MCU’s Spider-Man. That means a lot of fans are expecting to finally get some answers about what happens to Uncle Ben. There have been two real references to Peter Parker’s father figure in this franchise. One in Spider-Man: Far From Home, where Tom Holland’s character uses a suitcase with BFP engraved on it. And another time in What If when that Spider-Man mentions him by name. So, this would be substantially more. Even with that being the case, people got jokes. Check out some of the best ones right here.

“Yeah. What I would say is that loss is such a big part of who Peter Parker is in the comics, whether it be Gwen Stacy or Uncle Ben, he has to deal with loss so often,” Far From Home director Jon Watts explained when asked about Tony’s place as a mentor figure instead of Uncle Ben. “It’s part of the DNA of what makes Spider-Man, Spider-Man. “In a way, I felt like this fit in very naturally and allowed me to tell the kind of Spider-Man stories that I think people want to see. So yeah, I think even if it’s not a direct comp for Uncle Ben, it definitely allows me to explore some of the similar themes.”

Do you think we’ll see Uncle Ben as a part of Freshman Year? Let us know down in the comments!

Turned on a dime

*is happy for more Spider-Man content! But then slowly realizes… we may have to see Uncle Ben die again.* 🥺😭🖤❤️ #SpiderMan #Marvel #DisneyPlusDay https://t.co/HiGpuaKUgB — B.R.Wolfe (@authorbrwolfe) November 12, 2021

And we’re gonna like it

they’re gonna make us watch uncle ben die again in the #SpiderManFreshmanYear show lol — jakob von doom (@lord_anarchy) November 12, 2021

Believe it!

I can’t believe I’m excited to see uncle Ben die again pic.twitter.com/vE1JzSVYJQ — Bean (@expressbean64) November 12, 2021

Oh no.

UNCLE BEN GETS TO DIE AGAIN LETS GOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ps2qUL2sBR — Andrew (@AndrewComiffb) November 12, 2021

Excellent use of SpongeBob meme

Uncle Ben seeing that he will have to die again in Spiderman: Freshman Year pic.twitter.com/BfqBIWeoKr — Cuauhtémoc Valenzuela (@CuauhtmocValen3) November 12, 2021

It’s about that time

Uncle Ben gonna die again lol https://t.co/ROa5FHqgsT — EMPEROR BOSS (@GodEmperorBoss) November 12, 2021

Time is a flat circle

Uncle Ben having to die again for Spider-Man’s origin https://t.co/NawFHQY3ZD pic.twitter.com/86VzLqhLIp — Albinauric T (@tjexp) November 12, 2021

Hysterical reaction