‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Gets An Honest Trailer

Spider-Man: Homecoming just swung into home media release, which means its time for the latest Spider-Man movie to get an Honest Trailer.

The Screen Junkies team has put together a humorous trailer poking fun at some of the quirks of the Spider-Man franchise and of Homecoming specifically. Spider-Man has now been through six movies, two reboots, and three actors since 2002, and now he’s got a new surrogate father figure in Tony Stark.

The trailer also notes how Peter Parker (Tom Holland) seems to be immune to consequences in Spider-Man: Homecoming, doing pretty much whatever he wants at school and causing all kinds of property damage around the city despite having the biggest supporter of the Sokovia accords as his mentor.

Still, as the video notes, it does seem like Sony has finally figured out how to make a good Spider-Man movie, and that’s by letting Marvel Studios do all of the work.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is currently the highest-grossing superhero movie of 2017 worldwide, with a box office total close to $880 million. It will soon face some new competition in that arena, with Marvel’s own Thor: Ragnarok having already opened internationally and opening domestically this weekend, and DC Films’ Justice League movie following in just a couple of weeks.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on home media.

Spider-Man will return in Avengers: Infinity War, opening in theaters in May 2018. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming opens on July 5, 2019

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Thor: Ragnarok on November 3, 2017, Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Avengers: Infinity War on May 4, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, , and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.