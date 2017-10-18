‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Reimagined As A Horror Movie

Just in time for Halloween, come get lost in Peter’s Web…

Now that Spider-Man: Homecoming has released on home video, fans are starting to have some fun with the footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the latest fan edits of the movie’s trailers reimagines it as a horror film in the vein of It or The New Mutants. And once you watch this version of the trailer, it will change how you see the Peter Parker’s anti-social tendencies.

Check out the clip above… if you dare.

The fake trailer edited by The D-Rock Sho makes use of some great scenes to create and build tension, cutting to some of the moments in the film where Tom Holland‘s facial expressions are borderline creepy. Plus the Annabelle-esque soundtrack and some added sound effects, it is one of the more humorous fake trailers we’ve seen since someone edited Mike Myers’ Cat in the Hat into the It trailer.

It also puts some perspective into how different Peter Parker’s story could have gone when it first began. Even in those original comics by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee, Parker was an angry nerd who vowed vengeance on his enemies.

Maybe now we’ll get a What If? style take from Marvel positioning Spider-Man as a monster or the killer in a slasher story. It would totally work, given the right creative team.

Or maybe Sony will be inspired by The New Mutants and reboot the character as a horror franchise! Well, that’s not likely, but we can dream!

Spider-Man will next appear in Avengers: Infinity War, releasing in theaters on May 4, 2018.

The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming is scheduled to premiere July 5, 2019.

Spider-Man: Homecoming is now available on Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital HD.