Is There a Batman/Superman Easter Egg Hiding in the ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer?

The internet is going crazy over the new trailer for Sony’s upcoming animated movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. While the film is based on the characters of Marvel Comics, some eagle-eyed fans believe they’ve found an Easter egg in the trailer that involves Batman and Superman, the two biggest characters from rival company DC Comics.

At the beginning of the trailer, young Miles Morales is sitting in his room, sketching out some artwork on his drawing table. Surrounding him are various piece that he’s already finished in the past.

If you look closely at the two drawings above Miles’ table, it seems as though he’s spent some time sketching his takes on iconic characters Batman and Superman.

Is that Superman and Batman on his wall above his drawing table? pic.twitter.com/ivHwUNJ3f0 — Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou (@HassanOE) June 6, 2018

As you can see in the above tweet, the smaller drawing on the left looks like a cartoonish take on the Dark Knight. While it’s certainly not the Batman we all know, the yellow eyes, tall ears, and spread wings do seem to indicate that Miles had some fun with the character’s classic design.

In the bigger drawing above the table, you’ll see a glimpse of a red boot, connected to blue pants. This, of course, is part of Superman’s iconic costume. There’s even a cape flowing behind the leg, though it isn’t the red version that everyone is used to.

Yes, we know that Superman and Batman couldn’t actually appear in the Spider-Verse movie, and it’s entirely likely that the characters don’t even exist in that particular universe. Still, it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for an imaginative young man like Miles Morales to sketch out a couple of superheroes that just happen to look like two of the most popular characters in comic book history, right?

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters this Christmas. The film is directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, and stars Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Jake Johnson, Liev Schreiber, Brian Tyree Henry, Luna Lauren Velez, and Lily Tomlin.