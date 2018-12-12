New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Reveals First Look at Doctor Octopus

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is quickly becoming the dark horse surprise of the 2018 movie year, leaping out of the corner of anticipated animated features to top some of the prestigious critics lists in the country, where it is garnering praise as easily the best animated film of 2018, and quite possibly one of the best Spider-Man movies, ever.

A new trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse reveals one of the more exciting parts of the story, as we get to see an interdimensional team of Spider-Man heroes, battle the alt-universe versions of some classic Spider-Man villains!

As you can see, this latest Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse trailer recaps a lot of what we saw in previous trailers, but also reveals some exciting new action moments. We see Miles Morales and his Spidey friends from across the multiverse (the traditional Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy, Spider-Man Noir, Peni Parker, Spider-Ham) engaged in battle with some classic Spider-Man villains. We see Kingpin, The Prowler, Scorpion and what looks like Ultimate Green Goblin all on the attack – and in the midst of it all, there are some familiar-looking tentacles that can only belong to one Spidey rogue: Doctor Octopus!

For everything that Into the Spider-Verse has already shown us, it’s starting to feel like there’s actually more we may NOT know about the movie’s storyline. This Doctor Octopus appearance is something that most fans probably weren’t expecting – and since we haven’t actually seen Doc Ock fully revealed, one has to wonder what kind of surprise may be in store for that particular character design. So far, each of these classic villains have gotten something of a makeover, so it’s hard to imagine the case being any different for Doctor Octopus.

Right now, Into the Spider-Verse is poised for a nice $35 million opening weekend haul. And yet, the movie currently has a near-perfect score with critics, which may very well translate into the type of spectacular word-of-mouth that will give the movie legs (all eight of them) to carry it throughout the holiday season.

Here’s what we said about the film, in our official Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse review:

“Overall, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse isn’t just a fun movie; it’s one of the best Spider-Man movies you’re likely to ever see. Spider-Man 2 from the Sam Raimi days has long been my favorite Spider-Man movie, but I think it’s finally been been moved to second place — though I’m going to have to watch Spider-Verse at least four or five more times to be sure.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse swings into theaters this Friday!