New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Spot Introduces the New Heroes

If you’re having trouble keeping track of the new heroes of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the newest TV spot might be just what you need.

The newest promo for the upcoming Sony Animation film highlights the various Spider-people that are set to be the main team of the film. There’s Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), and Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld), as well as Spider-Man Noir (Nicholas Cage), Peni Parker (Kimiko Glenn), and Spider-Ham (John Mulaney).

Viewers have already gotten pretty well-acquainted with the team through the previous other Spider-Verse trailers, and early projections are suggesting that that could bode pretty darn well at the box office. At the center of the film will be Miles’ unique journey to become Spider-Man, something that fans have been clamoring to see.

“For me, personally, I can relate to that upbringing that we’re looking at,” Moore said during the film’s New York Comic Con panel. “I’m not actually Latino but I feel the spirit. When I was younger and I first saw Miles Morales, I thought, ‘Dude! It’s the black Spider-Man! I wanna play the black Spider-Man one day!’ I wrote it down in a journal after I did a movie called Dope and I was like, ‘Hey, I am Miles Morales. I wanna be Miles Morales!’”

“It’s his Brooklyn upbringing, it’s his culture.” producer Chris Miller explained during the film’s CinemaCon panel. “He’s half-Puerto Rican, half-African-American, he’s a product of a happy and alive family, he’s 13-years-old. All that tells the kind of hero he’s going to become, and we’re going to get to experience the Spider-Man legend through this new and exciting lens.”

“To bring Miles to life we worked with an actor that we’ve known for a little while and have been dying to work with,” co-writer Phil Lord echoed. “[He] gave a performance that was so rich and so genuine that Miles became everything that we have envisioned and much, much more.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.