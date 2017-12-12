‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Will Use “Comic Book Techniques” in Its Animation

In recent days, fans have received quite a bit of information about Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse — including its unique use of animation.

During a panel at last weekend’s CCXP 2017, Into the Spider-Verse writers Phil Lord and Chris Miller discussed the film’s approach. As they explained, the animation technique is to make it as cinematic as possible, through the use of “line work and painting and dots and all sorts of comic book techniques.”

Fans already got a look at that breathtaking animation in Into the Spider-Verse‘s first trailer, which debuted alongside that same CCXP panel. The film will follow Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) coming to terms with his role as Spider-Man – while realizing that he isn’t the only one to hold the mantle.

Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey will share directing duties on Into the Spider-Verse, which will also star Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, and Liev Schreiber. And according to Schreiber, the film will hit a particular nerve with fans of Marvel’s iconic wall-crawler.

“I think real hardcore Spidey fans will be able to follow this with great ease,” Schreiber said to the outlet. “It will feel very familiar, in a good way, in a kind of throwback way.”

While Miles’ comic predecessor will factor into the film, Miller has hinted about Into the Spider-Verse‘s unique approach since 2015.

“It is not just another Peter Parker origin story that you’ve seen 400 times.” Miller revealed. “It is something totally unique and different and not like anything you’ve seen. That’s all I can say… and you’re going to love it!”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will debut on December 14th, 2018.