‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ New Still Reveals Face-Off With Villain

Fans are starting to learn more about Marvel and Sony’s first animated superhero movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, focusing on a young Miles Morales as he learns more about the balance of great power and great responsibility.

But in this brand new photo from the film, Peter Parker takes the web-slinging spotlight as he faces off against a new villain. Take a look below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

All we can see is the villains glowing boots, but based on the design and how much the film is borrowing from the Ultimate Spider-Man storyline, we’re possibly looking at the big screen debut of Bombshell.

Though she later became an ally, Lana Baumgartner started off in a villainous partnership with her mother Lori. She eventually reformed and became a friend of Peter Parker and later Miles Morales, and after the reality-warping event of Secret Wars she was inserted into the regular Marvel Universe.

It’s unlikely that Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will tackle that entire storyline, perhaps instead sticking to the crossover event of its namesake. In that, a group of immortal-type beings called the Inheritors travel the multiverse in hopes of eating and absorbing the life-force of all Spider heroes.

Despite featuring a ton of other Spider-Men and -Women, the movie will be focused on Miles’ journey to become a hero worthy of taking on Peter Parker’s mantle.

“We wanted to make a story about Miles. And when they came to us, it seemed like an amazing opportunity to tell a different kind of Spider-Man story,” Producer Phil Lord said at CCXP last year. “The thing that’s exciting to us is the idea that anyone can be behind the mask. It seemed like a really great opportunity to subvert your expectations of what you thought a Spider-Man movie could be.”

“I will say this is Miles movie,” Chris Miller added. “He’s the protagonist of the movie, but it’s a large universe out there and there’s a lot of opportunities, and the movie enjoys that.”

That said, expect a ton of other popular characters to join the film, including Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Jake Johnson as Peter Parker, John Mulaney as Spider-Ham, and Nicolas Cage as Spider-Man Noir.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse premieres in theaters on December 14th.