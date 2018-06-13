‘Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse’ Star Jake Johnson Couldn’t Confirm He’s in the Movie

There’s still quite a bit of secrecy around Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and it looks like one of the film’s stars felt that firsthand.

In a recent interview with Collider, Jake Johnson was asked about his role as Peter Parker in the upcoming Sony animated feature. While Johnson’s voice has been heard in the film’s CinemaCon footage and trailer, the actor wasn’t able to confirm his involvement with the project.

“This is going to be disappointing,” Johnson explained. “I just got an e-mail from Sony saying I’m not allowed to confirm that I’m in it. We have to trust that they have a plan. So I can’t deny that I’m in it, but I think that they [are trying to keep it under wraps].”

Sony has since confirmed Johnson’s involvement in the film. Despite the restriction, he wasn’t shy about his excitement over it.

“I’ve seen some stuff,” Johnson revealed. “It looks so good. That feeling in that movie, regardless of if I’m in it, is it’s going to be fucking awesome. And everything I’ve seen on it, and if I’ve seen pages on it… I, as a fan of stuff, am really interested what they’re all doing with it. And I’m really excited to see how it all comes together. Because I’ve done a bunch of animated jobs, and they all do feel different. And this one, as a fan, as somebody who’s just gonna go see it, there’s something about it that feels special. “

Into the Spider-Verse is set to follow a young Miles Morales (Shameik Moore), as he navigates his role as a friendly neighborhood Spider-Man — and quickly realizes he isn’t the only one, as he is visited by Johnson’s older incarnation of Peter Parker.

“We are so excited about this movie, we’re so proud of it,” the film’s screenwriter, Phil Lord, said during Sony’s CinemaCon panel. “We’re thrilled to help bring the story of Miles Morales to the screen. His story is a sensation in the comics, we loved it there, and we were so inspired to try to find a way to tell his story visually that would be commensurate with that.”

What do you think of this secrecy surrounding Into the Spider-Verse? Are you excited to see Johnson (probably) play a role in the film? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on December 14th.