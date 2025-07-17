Daredevil’s Bullseye Actor Addresses Born Again Season 2’s Best Rumor

Daredevil: Born Again left Benjamin Poindexter (Wilson Bethel) on as much of a cliffhanger as any of our main heroes, and Bethel is eager for fans to see how it plays out. In a new interview with ScreenRant, he talked about filming Born Again Season 2, including the growing rumor that his character will team up with Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) in the fight against Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) martial law. Bethel isn’t giving away spoilers too recklessly, but it seems clear that his character has a lot to do when the show returns in March. Considering where the story left off for him, it’s hard to imagine he’ll be on the Kingpin’s side, which only leaves one option.

“I don’t want to spoil anything, but we literally just wrapped shooting two or three days ago,” Bethel said cautiously. “I am so incredibly proud of the work we did on this new season. I think it’s legitimately going to blow people’s minds. There’s not too much I can say without spoiling it this season, but for fans of Bullseye and the Dex character, I get to do some things that are completely new and novel and insane and crazy. I think some of the best work I’ve done on Daredevil, and maybe on any show, will be out in this new season.”

Image courtesy of Marvel Television

“I’m very excited for people to see it. I’m thrilled, man. It’s one of the jobs that I’m most proud of in my career, so I can’t wait for people to share in it,” Bethel concluded. The actor first joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe back in 2018 in Daredevil Season 3, which didn’t leave him much time to shine before all the Netflix shows came to an end. Born Again put him front-and-center in the new plot, and while he’s had some unforgettable scenes already, he hasn’t had much time for all-out action.

It sounds like that may change very soon. Born Again Season 1 ended with Fisk declaring martial law in New York City while he cracks down on “vigilantism” with any force he deems necessary. The Swordsman (Tony Dalton) and Punisher (Jon Bernthal) were both imprisoned in makeshift cells in Red Hook. After Dex made an attempt on Fisk’s life himself, it’s easy to imagine how he will be hunted as the vigilante Bullseye.

This may also explain the return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones — if New York City is under martial law, anyone with a hint of a vigilante past will be in great danger. We know that Camila Rodriguez will be reprising her role as Angela del Toro as well, and it looks like she might even be stepping into the role of White Tiger. Considering Marvel’s penchant for keeping secrets, there could be even more vigilantes turning up before this story is over.

Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 premieres in March of 2026 on Disney+. Season 1 is streaming there now, along with all the Netflix-era material and other MCU content.