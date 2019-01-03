‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Artists Had a Morbid Nickname for the Original Spider-Man

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse explores a world where multiple variations of the wall-crawler exist, with each version having their own unique characteristics. One tricky persona to work with was Peter Parker in his prime, which the artists on the film referred to as “RIPeter,” as his death early in the film inspires Miles Morales’ journey.

As revealed in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie, “Affectionately known as ‘RIPeter,’ by the film’s artists (because he dies early in the first act), the original Spidey is the idealized version of the super hero. With perfect blond hair (modeled after Brad Pitt in A River Runs Through It) and the ideal physique, he stands as a powerful contrast to the older version of Spidey which arrives from another Spider-Verse. He has developed his own suits and web-shooters. He even has the Spidey workshop built under Aunt May’s house.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many of the other personas in the film were easy to keep track of, as Miles Morales was so drastically different from Spider-Gwen, yet with the film featuring two different Peter Parkers, this heroic version and the older version, finding ways to distinguish them in shorthand presented a challenge which the animators overcame with the RIPeter nickname.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind The LEGO Movie and 21 Jump Street, bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.

Ahead of the film’s release, fans knew that Jake Johnson would be voicing the older version of Parker, with the film surprising audiences by incorporating this more heroic version of the character earlier on. Adding to the surprise was RIPeter being voiced by Wonder Woman and Star Trek actor Chris Pine.

“If you were bitten by a spider and needed a Spider-Man mentor, he would be the perfect guy for the job,” director Bob Persichetti confirmed. “He is voiced by Chris Pine (uncredited), he is in his prime, in his mid-twenties, and has been Spider-Man for about ten years. He’s married to M.J., Aunt May is still alive.”

He added, “We deliver the perfect mentor to Miles only to take him away. His role is to make the next Peter that arrives feel very inadequate!”

Fans can check out all the different versions of Spider-Man in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, in theaters now.

Which was your favorite version of Spider-Man? Let us know in the comments below!