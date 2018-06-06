‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Poster Released

It’s Websday in the world of Marvel fans, and Sony, along with Phil Lord and Chris Miller, are celebrating by releasing a treasure trove of Spider-Man unto the internet. Along with the full-length trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the creative team behind the new film has also unveiled the first poster.

Sony shared the poster in its press release for the film, and the official account for Into the Spider-Verse released it to the public in a tweet.

The poster features Mile Morales, the main character in the film, free-falling over the New York City skyline. He’s wearing his updated, black and red Spider-Man suit underneath his normal clothes, and he’s rocking the high-top Nikes that he wears throughout most of the new trailer.

The movie is arriving this Christmas, and will introduce many of the beloved Spider-Verse characters. Miles, played by Dope‘s Shameik Moore, is the lead character, and he’s mentored by an older, more washed-up version of Peter Parker, voiced by New Girl star Jake Johnson. Haillee Steinfeld also lends her voice as fan-favorite character Spider-Gwen.

Also joining the cast is the all-star lineup of Liev Schreiber as Kingpin, Mahershala Ali as Prowler, Bryan Tyree Henry as Miles’ father, Luna Lauren Velez as Miles’ mother, and Lily Tomlin as Aunt May.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, who directed 21 Jump Street and The LEGO Movie, produced the upcoming film, with Lord providing the screenplay. Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman are directing.

Commenting on the announcement, producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller said, “We are lucky to have such an amazing cast of funny, genuine creative souls to populate the Spider-verse. They have generous minds and great big hearts. And they have very talented throats. Which is where their delightful voices come from.”

Lord and Miller continued: “We can’t wait for the world to see Miles Morales on the big screen. He’s such a fun and exciting new character, and telling his story through a revolutionary visual style makes for a totally fresh cinematic experience that, if we may say so, is freaking amazing.”

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is set to hit theaters this Christmas.